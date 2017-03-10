Jays pitcher TJ House struck in head by line drive during pre-season game

LAKELAND, Fla. — Blue Jays reliever TJ House was struck in the head by a line drive and had to be removed from the field in an ambulance during Toronto's pre-season game against Detroit on Friday.

House was pitching in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Blue Jays up 6-2 when he was hit. He was down on the field for several minutes, but reportedly gave a thumbs up gesture to the crowd before leaving.