Jets defenceman Enstrom out indefinitely with a concussion after Sestito hit

WINNIPEG — Veteran defenceman Toby Enstrom is out indefinitely with a concussion, Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice revealed after the team's practice on Friday.

Enstrom took a crushing illegal check from behind by Pittsburgh forward Tom Sestito in the Penguins' 7-4 victory on Wednesday.

Sestito was given a major penalty and game misconduct, and the NHL followed up on Thursday by handing him a four-game suspension.

The six-foot-five, 228-pound Sestito had been called up Wednesday morning from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.