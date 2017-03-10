McCollum makes 49 saves, Wallmark has three points to lead Checkers over Moose
WINNIPEG — Tom McCollum made 49 saves and Lucas Wallmark had a goal and two assists to lead the Charlotte Checkers over the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.
Trevor Carrick, Andrew Miller and Connor Brickley supplied the rest of the offence for Charlotte (28-27-4).
Kyle Connor replied for the Moose (23-30-8), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie turned away 9-of-12 shots in 10:16 before giving way to Jamie Phillips, who made 16 saves in relief.
The Checkers were scoreless on one power play while Manitoba went 0 for 4.
