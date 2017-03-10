NBA Capsules

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain's 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs. They had had won nine straight. San Antonio dropped two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA.

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out for the Spurs. Ginobili rested, Parker had back stiffness and Anderson had a sprained right knee.

TRAIL BLAZERS 114, 76ERS 108

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, helping Portland to its fourth straight win.

Nurkic also had eight assists and six blocks. Damian Lillard finished with 24 points but did not make a 3-pointer, snapping a streak of 42 games with at least one 3.

Philadelphia rookie Dario Saric had a season-best 28 points, while Robert Covington added 24 in the 76ers' sixth loss in seven games.

Covington's layup at the buzzer in regulation tied at 97. Nurkic's tip-in gave the Blazers a 102-99 lead, but Covington made a 3-pointer to tie it again at 102.

Lillard's free throws gave Portland a 106-104 lead with under two minutes left in the extra period. His layup extended the lead to four.

LAKERS 122, SUNS 110

PHOENIX (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Lakers snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson added 19 for the Lakers, who stopped an 11-game skid in Phoenix, where they hadn't won since Jan. 5, 2011. Los Angeles lost 137-101 in its previous game in Phoenix on Feb. 15, the most one-sided Suns win in the series' history.

The Lakers took the lead to start the second half and were up by as many as 21 Thursday night. A late Phoenix run made it a seven-point game before Los Angeles scored the final five points.

Devin Booker scored 23 for the Suns. Marquese Chriss added 18, and T.J. Warren finished with 17 points.

PISTONS 106, CAVALIERS 101

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Detroit scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding off injury-plagued Cleveland.

LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — and threw down over a half-dozen tremendous dunks — but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of their last seven. J.R. Smith played for Cleveland after a thumb injury had kept him out since December, but Kevin Love and Kyle Korver were out, and the Cavaliers lost Andrew Bogut earlier in the week with a broken leg.

Cleveland led 80-73 after finishing the third quarter with a 22-5 run, but the Pistons started strong in the fourth, and a tip-in by Reggie Jackson gave Detroit an 82-80 advantage.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points for Cleveland.

CLIPPERS 114, GRIZZLIES 98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Rivers scored 20 points, and Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists to lead Los Angeles past Memphis.

The Clippers solidified their hold on the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while Memphis continued a skid that has reached four straight.