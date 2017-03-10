Nets leading scorer Lopez out vs Mavs with sprained ankle

DALLAS — Brooklyn centre Brook Lopez will miss the Nets' game at Dallas on Friday after spraining his right ankle in the previous outing against Atlanta.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he thought the injury was "a tweak" and expected his leading scorer to return soon. Atkinson said Lopez injured the ankle early in the game and kept playing.

Quincy Acy, a former Baylor standout who began the season with the Mavericks, was expected to start in Lopez's place against his former team.