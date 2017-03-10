Sports

New Mavs centre Nerlens Noel held out vs Nets with sore knee

Los Angeles Lakers' Thomas Robinson (15) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Nerlens Noel (3) goes up for a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — New Dallas centre Nerlens Noel was held out of the Mavericks' game Friday against Brooklyn with a sore left knee.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Noel, acquired from Philadelphia at the trading deadline, would be re-evaluated before another home game against Phoenix on Sunday.

The Mavericks won their first five home games after adding the 6-foot-11 Noel, who already has two double-doubles for Dallas after getting one with the 76ers before the deal.

Guard J.J. Barea returned for the Mavericks after missing 20 games with a left calf strain. Barea has missed 42 games because of injuries this season.

