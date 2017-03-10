NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving
NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings
It's the second infraction for both players this season and comes after they received warnings for the initial instances.
Gaudreau's fine stems from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday. New York forward Josh Ho-Sang was penalized for holding on the same play.
Muzzin was fined for drawing a high-sticking penalty called against Vancouver forward Michael Chaput in the Canucks' 4-2 win on Saturday. The penalty nullified a Canucks power play.