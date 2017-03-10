OHL Roundup: Boris Katchouk, Matthew Villalta lead Greyhounds past Rangers

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk struck twice and Matthew Villalta made 40 saves as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Kitchener Rangers 6-1 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Bobby MacIntyre added a goal and two assists while Barrett Hayton tacked on three helpers for the Greyhounds (45-15-4). Mac Hollowell, Conor Timmins and Tim Gettinger rounded out the attack.

Joseph Garreffa responded in the third for Kitchener (34-26-4). Luke Richardson turned aside 13-of-18 shots in 40 minutes before giving way to Luke Opilka, who stopped 10 shots.

Sault Ste. Marie scored once on three power plays and the Rangers were scoreless on three attempts.

---

FRONTENACS 3 STEELHEADS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored two goals and an assist to lift the Frontenacs past Mississauga.

Linus Nyman had the other for Kingston (30-24-9).

Nathan Bastian replied for the Steelheads (31-20-13), who had their seven game winning streak ended.

---

ICEDOGS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (SO)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas and Kirill Maksimov both scored in the shootout as the IceDogs edged Hamilton.

Pavel Demin and Ryan Mantha, on the power play, found the back of the net in regulation for Niagara (22-32-10), which eliminated a two-goal deficit.

Stephen Templeton and Niki Petti opened the scoring for the Bulldogs (30-25-8).

---

WOLVES 4 COLTS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov struck twice as the Wolves doubled up Barrie to snap their five-game skid.

Macauley Carson and Michael Pezzetta also chipped in for Sudbury (24-32-7).

Joey Keane, on the power play, and Lucas Chiodo answered for the Colts (16-41-7).

---

STING 5 SPITFIRES 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Drake Rymsha had a pair of goals to lift the Sting past Windsor.

Jeff King, Adam Ruzicka and Jaden Lindo supplied the rest of the offence for Sarnia (30-28-7). Theo Calvas received a major penalty for slashing at the end of the second period.

Graham Knott, Hayden McCool and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Spitfires (39-17-8).

---

SPIRIT 3 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Filip Hronek scored the winner in the third period as Saginaw rallied past the Storm for its fourth straight win.

Hayden Hodgson, on the power play, also chipped in during the third for the Spirit (26-29-9). Kris Bennett had the other.

Isaac Ratcliffe, on the power play, and Cedric Ralph had goals for Guelph (20-37-6), which dropped its sixth in a row.

---

OTTERS 4 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Taylor Raddysh, Warren Foegele and Owen Headrick scored in the second period as Erie got past the Knights.

Alex DeBrincat added an empty netter for his 62nd goal of the season for the Otters (47-14-3).

Cliff Pu opened the scoring on the power play for London (42-14-7).

---

67'S 7 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mathieu Foget had a goal and four assists and Leo Lazarev stopped 25 shots as Ottawa shut out the Generals.

Artur Tyanulin added a goal and three helpers for the 67's (25-32-7). Noel Hoefenmayer, Austen Keating, Zack Dorval, Travis Barron and Chris Martenet supplied the rest of the offence.

Jeremy Brodeur turned away 22-of-27 shots in 40 minutes before giving way to Kyle Keyser, who made five saves for Oshawa (36-22-5).