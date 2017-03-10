Orlando City-Revolution match postponed by cold weather

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The match between the New England Revolution and Orlando City on Saturday has been postponed because of freezing temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast.

The match at Gillette Stadium has been rescheduled for Sept. 2, and tickets for Saturday's game will be honoured .

Temperatures in the region were expected to be well below freezing, with the wind chill making conditions more frigid. Snow was expected on Friday.

"All of us involved in this decision believe this is in the best interest of the fans, the players, and the game," Revolution President Brian Bilello said in a statement. "We at the Revolution look forward to seeing all our fans at the Orlando game on September 2."