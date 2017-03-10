Political tension postpones NKorea-Malaysia soccer match

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — North Korea's soccer match against Malaysia to open a 2019 Asian Cup qualifying group has been postponed because of political fallout from the death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother in Kuala Lumpur.

The Asian Football Confederation says it is looking for a new date to play the match scheduled for March 28 in Pyongyang.

It's unclear if a neutral venue could be used.

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, was attacked with a nerve agent at a Malaysian airport on Feb. 13. Authorities investigating the death banned North Korean Embassy officials and staff from leaving the country, after North Korea barred all Malaysians exiting its territory.