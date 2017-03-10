QMJHL Roundup: Islanders' win streak stopped at nine after loss to Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mathieu Joseph had a goal and three assists and Spencer Smallman scored twice to help the Saint John Sea Dogs snap Charlottetown's nine-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory over the Islanders on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Julien Gauthier and Samuel Dove-McFalls also chipped in for the Sea Dogs (45-13-6), who improved their point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Callum Booth made 27 saves.

Alex Dostie replied in the third period for Charlottetown (44-17-3) and Matthew Welsh turned aside 28 shots.

Saint John was 3 for 10 on the power play and the Islanders were scoreless on seven opportunities.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 9 WILDCATS 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — Giovanni Fiore had two goals and two assists to lift the Screaming Eagles past Moncton.

Massimo Carozza scored once and added three assists for Cape Breton (35-25-4) and Phelix Martineau had a goal and two helpers. Yannik Bertrand struck twice while Yasily Glotov, Drake Batherson and Olivier LeBlanc rounded out the attack.

Alexandre Renaud had a hat trick for the Wildcats (14-47-3), with Logan Johnston adding the other.

---

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Samuel L'Italien scored the winner while shorthanded in the third period as the Titan got past Halifax.

Noah Dobson and Vladimir Kuznetsov also found the back of the net for Acadie-Bathurst (37-21-6).

Raphael Lavoie responded for the Mooseheads (26-33-5), who dropped their sixth in a row.

---

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois had a goal and an assist as the Tigres toppled Quebec.

Alexandre Goulet, Antoine Lessard and Jimmy Huntington supplied the rest of the offence for Victoriaville (33-24-8).

Derek Gentile scored on the power play for the Remparts (29-29-6).

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 PHOENIX 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Daven Castonguay had the winner on the power play in the third period as the Voltigeurs edged Sherbrooke.

Samuel Gaumond opened the scoring in the first for Drummondville (26-32-6).

Yaroslav Alexeyev scored for the Phoenix (25-35-4).

---

OLYMPIQUES 2 CATARACTES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Mathieu Bellemare stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Olympiques shut out Shawinigan.

Alexandre Landreville and Vitalii Abramov, into an empty net, scored for Gatineau (31-30-4).

Mikhail Denisov kicked out 30 shots for the Cataractes (40-19-5).

---

HUSKIES 6 FOREURS 2

VAL-d'OR, Que. — Manuel Wiederer, Lane Cormier and Alexandre Fortin all had a goal and an assist as Rouyn-Noranda downed the Foreurs for its ninth straight win.

Antoine Waked, Peter Abbandonato and Samuel Naud also scored for the Huskies (42-15-7).

Charley Graaskamp and Jake Smith replied for Val-d'Or (26-33-5), which lost its fifth straight.

---

ARMADA 3 SAGUENEENS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — TJ Melancon had the winner on the power play in the third period as the Armada defeated Chicoutimi.

Connor Bramwell and Pierre-Luc Dubois, into an empty net, also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (40-18-6).

Nicolas Roy answered on the power play for the Sagueneens (35-24-5).

---

OCEANIC 4 DRAKKAR 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Emanuel Aucoin scored the winner on the power play in the third period as the Oceanic doubled up Baie-Comeau to snap its four-game winning streak.

Daniel Hardie, on the power play, Dyland Montcalm and Carson MacKinnon rounded out the attack for Rimouski (26-34-5).

Gabriel Fortier, shorthanded, and Noah Corson opened the scoring for the Drakkar (24-31-10).