Racing 92 to fire Ali Williams over cocaine arrest

PARIS — Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti says former All Blacks lock Ali Williams will be fired by the Top 14 club following his arrest for buying cocaine.

Lorenzetti told Midi Olympique magazine that "unfortunately, Ali Williams will soon be dismissed."

Williams and former Wallabies back James O'Connor were arrested last month outside a Paris nightclub. O'Connor was fined for cocaine use by the Paris prosecutor's office while Williams will face a hearing with the prosecutor for buying the equivalent of 2.4 grams of the drug.

Racing 92 had already suspended the 2011 World Cup winner as a precautionary measure and apologized to fans for the incident.