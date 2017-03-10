Russell scores 28, Lakers finally win in Phoenix 122-110

PHOENIX — D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 122-110 win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 19 for the Lakers, who stopped an 11-game skid in Phoenix, where they hadn't won since Jan. 5, 2011. Los Angeles lost 137-101 in its previous game in Phoenix on Feb. 15, the most one-sided Suns win in the series' history.

The Lakers took the lead to start the second half and were up by as many as 21 Thursday night. A late Phoenix run made it a seven-point game before Los Angeles scored the final five points.