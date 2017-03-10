S.S.P. Chawrasia takes 1-shot lead at Indian Open

NEW DELHI — Defending champion S.S.P. Chawrasia shot a 5-under 67 Friday in the second round of the Indian Open to take a one-stroke lead at the rain-affected event.

Chawrasia, a five-time Asian Tour winner, is at 5-under 139 total, one shot ahead of David Horsey (74).

"First day I was level par as I was a little bit scared at this new tricky course," Chawrasia said. "I won't change anything. I'll keep the same strategy. Hit it straight and putt well."