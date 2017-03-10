Saint Mary's tops Alberta 98-93 in OT in university consolation semifinal

HALIFAX — Marquis Clayton had 24 points to lead the Saint Mary's Huskies to a 98-93 overtime victory against the Alberta Golden Bears on Friday in the consolation semifinal of the Canadian university men's basketball tournament.

After being held to just three first-half points, Clayton came alive in the final 23 minutes, including sinking the game-tying shot in regulation as well as six in the extra session. He also had six rebounds and six assists.

Earlier Friday, Thomas Cooper had 30 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Calgary Dinos topped the Manitoba Bisons 92-84 in the other consolation semifinal.

Saint Mary's and Calgary will meet in the consolation final on Saturday night.