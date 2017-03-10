Sports

Shiffrin leads after 1st run of World Cup GS at Squaw Valley

Tessa Worley, of France, competes during the first run in the women's World Cup giant slalom competition Friday, March 10, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tessa Worley, of France, competes during the first run in the women's World Cup giant slalom competition Friday, March 10, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — American standout Mikaela Shiffrin leads after the first run of a giant slalom race as the World Cup returned to Squaw Valley for the first time since 1969.

Shiffrin finished in 1 minute, 8.75 seconds on a warm Friday. Tessa Worley of France was second, 0.20 seconds behind, and remains in position to wrap up the overall GS title. Worley entered with a 120-point lead over Shiffrin in the season-long GS standings.

Worley won a giant slalom race at Killington, Vermont, in November.

The 21-year-old Shiffrin is closing in on an overall World Cup title with five races remaining. She holds a 178-point lead over Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec, who crashed in her first run.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular