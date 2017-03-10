Spurs star Leonard to miss Warriors game with concussion

SAN ANTONIO — All-Star Kawhi Leonard will miss the Spurs' showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday after suffering a concussion.

Leonard was injured in the second half of San Antonio's 102-92 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night, which snapped the team's nine-game winning streak.

The forward was struck on the left side of his head by Victor Oladipo as the Thunder's guard flailed his arms after losing the ball on a drive to the basket. Leonard exited and did not return, finishing with 19 points in 26 minutes.

Leonard cannot return until he is evaluated by a team physician and passes the NBA's concussion protocol. Players must be symptom-free as they undergo a series of tests that include riding a stationary bike, jogging, agility work and non-contact team drills.

Leonard is averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 points and 3.4 assists while also continuing his role as the team's top defender.