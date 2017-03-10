Sri Lanka takes big lead on day 4

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka extended its second innings lead to 269 runs at lunch on day four of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Galle on Friday, reaching 87-1.

Having gained a first innings lead of 182 runs, Sri Lanka's openers added 69 for the first wicket before Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed for 32.

Karunaratne attempted to pull fast bowler Taskin Ahmed but the ball hurried onto him. The result was a short-armed pull shot in the direction of Mahmudullah Riyad, who ran in from deep mid-wicket to take a diving catch.

Earlier, former captain Shakib Al Hasan spilled a chance at short cover with Karunaratne on seven.

Upul Tharanga was unbeaten on 40 off 94 deliveries at lunch, with first innings hero Kusal Mendis on eight.

Bangladesh's bowlers did a decent job in keeping Sri Lanka's run rate below 2.7 runs an over, including left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahaman, who bowled four maidens in five overs.

Sri Lanka are racing against time to take a 1-0 lead in the series after the entire last session on day three was lost to rain and bad light.