Stars sign Curtis McKenzie to $700,000, 1-year extension

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Curtis McKenzie to a $700,000, one-year contract extension.

McKenzie has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 43 games in his first full NHL season. The 26-year-old shares third on the team with a plus-seven rating and ranks fourth with 87 hits.

In parts of three seasons, McKenzie has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 82 games with the Stars. He appeared in one playoff game last season.