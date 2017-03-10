Tight end Martellus Bennett signs with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed Martellus Bennett, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a prolific pass-catching target at tight end.

Terms of the deal were not announced by general manager Ted Thompson.

The addition of Bennett likely means that last year's starter, Jared Cook, won't return to Green Bay. Cook became a favourite option down the stretch for Rodgers.

But Bennett should be more than capable of making up for Cook's production on a team with annual Super Bowl aspirations.

The nine-year veteran Bennett played last season for New England, making 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games.

Bennett has 403 receptions and 30 touchdowns, averaging 10.6 yards a catch. He has 50-plus receptions in each of the past five seasons.

