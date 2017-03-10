Walker scores 23, Hornets blow out Magic 121-81

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Nic Batum and Marvin Williams had double-doubles and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 121-81 on Friday night for their third win in the last four games.

Walker, who earned NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier this week, was 9 of 13 from the field and knocked down five of his first seven 3-point attempts in only 24 minutes of action.

Walker now has a career-high 187 3-pointers this season.

Batum was smooth, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists, while Williams had 12 points and was a force on the glass with a career-high 18 rebounds. Williams also provided the highlight of the night with a monster jam over Bismack Biyombo on a three-point play.

Charlotte shot 59.5 per cent from the field and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

Charlotte (29-36) entered the night three games behind the Chicago Bulls for eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and in need of some positive momentum heading down the stretch.

This one was never close as Charlotte posted its first wire-to-wire win since April 13, 2016.

The Hornets led by as many as 20 in the first half behind strong play off the bench from Marco Belinelli and Brian Roberts, who combined for 33 points. Charlotte stretched the lead to 27 in the third quarter.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Magic, who have lost three of their last four.

TIP-INS:

Magic: Elfrid Payton was coming off back-to-back triple-doubles, but didn't come close to adding to that total against the Hornets. He finished with eight points, 12 assists and two rebounds. ... Gordon has now scored in double figures 35 times this season.

Hornets: Improved to 18-13 at home. ... Have won six straight against the Magic. ... Are 18-2 overall and 12-0 at home when holding opponents fewer than 100 points. ... Williams had 12 rebounds in the first half, the highest total of his career. ... Walker has scored at least 20 or more points 45 times this season.

UP NEXT

Magic: Orlando's schedule only gets tougher as they host the Cavaliers on Saturday night.