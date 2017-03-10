Washington Spirit sign Canadian international forward Lindsay Agnew

TORONTO — The Washington Spirit have signed Canadian international forward Lindsay Agnew for the 2017 NWSL season.

Agnew, who was born in Kingston, Ont., and raised in the U.S., was taken 19th overall in the second round of the January NWSL draft. The Ohio State product made her Canadian senior debut as a fullback at the recently concluded Algarve Cup.

"Lindsay has great talent and potential," Washington GM and head coach Jim Gabarra said in a statement. "With her recent call-ups to (Canada's) national team camp and to the Algarve Cup, she has created good positive momentum with Canada heading into pre-season, and we look forward to having her join us."

The 21-year-old Agnew, a team co-captain, led the Buckeyes in 2016 with 10 goals and eight assists.