AP source: Alvarez agrees to minor league deal with Orioles

A person familiar with the negotiations says Pedro Alvarez has agreed to a minor league contract to return to the Baltimore Orioles.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement had not been announced.

Alvarez would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $3.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $250,000 each for 200, 250, 300 and 350; and $500,000 apiece for 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600.

A left-handed hitter who turned 30 last month, Alvarez batted .249 with 22 homers and 49 RBIs last year in his first season with the Orioles, when he had a $5.75 million base salary and earned $200,000 in performance bonuses. He spent his first six big league seasons with Pittsburgh and was an All-Star in 2013.