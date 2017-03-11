AP Source: Chiefs, S Sorensen reach $16M, 4-year agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and safety Daniel Sorensen have agreed to a $16 million, four-year contract that keeps the restricted free agent off the market, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The deal includes $8 million guaranteed and more than $2 million in incentives, according to the person, who spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because Sorensen must still pass a physical.

Kansas City put a second-round tender on Sorensen this week, which meant he could have tested the market. But the Chiefs could then match any offer or get a second-round pick as compensation.

But considering coach Andy Reid's affinity for Sorensen and how well he played last season, both on defence and special teams, it made sense for the Chiefs to try to retain him. Sorensen has appeared in 16 games each of the past two seasons.

