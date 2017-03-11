AP Source: Chiefs, S Sorensen reach $16M, 4-year agreement
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and safety Daniel Sorensen have agreed to a $16 million, four-year contract that keeps the restricted free agent off the market, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The deal includes $8 million guaranteed and more than $2 million in incentives, according to the person, who spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because Sorensen must still pass a physical.
Kansas City put a second-round tender on Sorensen this week, which meant he could have tested the market. But the Chiefs could then match any offer or get a second-round pick as compensation.
