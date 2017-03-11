Balanced Bucks beat Timberwolves 102-95 for 6th straight win

MILWAUKEE — Tony Snell scored 19 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 and the balanced Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-95 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee had seven players score in double figures. Matthew Dellavedova had 16 points and Greg Monroe finished with 12.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, which was coming off a victory against Golden State on Friday night. Ricky Rubio added 22.

The Timberwolves got within two with just under three minutes remaining on a Rubio jumper but the Bucks held off the late challenge.

Minnesota used an 11-0 run to grab a 67-64 lead in the third, but Milwaukee had a 76-75 advantage heading to the fourth.

John Henson and Khris Middleton each scored 11 points for the Bucks, and Rashad Vaughn had 10. Milwaukee shot 46.2 per cent from the field.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns nearly had a double-double in the first half with 16 points and nine rebounds. ... Coach Tom Thibodeau was whistled for a technical foul early in the third quarter after he argued a delayed goaltending call on Gorgui Dieng, who blocked John Henson's shot. ... F Adreian Payne dressed for the third straight contest but didn't play. He missed the previous 13 games while being treated for thrombocytopenia.

Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon (back) and F Mirza Teletovic (hamstring) sat out for the second consecutive game. ... Henson picked up a technical foul midway through the third quarter after being called for a foul on Towns. ... After a review that took place more than a minute later, a key fourth-quarter basket by Greg Monroe was ruled to have been after the expiration of the shot clock. ... The Bucks have won five of six against the Timberwolves.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Washington on Monday in the second of four consecutive games against Eastern Conference opponents. Minnesota fell to the Wizards 112-105 on Jan. 6 in their lone meeting this season.