Ben McIntosh scores fourth goal of the game in OT as Rush edge Mammoth

SASKATOON — Ben McIntosh scored his fourth goal of the game in overtime as the Saskatchewan Rush edged the Colorado Mammoth 12-11 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Mark Matthews had a hat trick and Robert Church struck twice for the Rush (7-3). John LaFontaine, Matthew Dinsdale and Brett Mydske rounded out the attack.

Chris Wardle replied with five goals for Colorado (6-5) and Stephen Keogh added a pair. Eli McLaughlin, Zack Greer, Callum Crawford and Jacob Ruest supplied the rest of the offence.

Aaron Bold made 34 saves for the win in net as Dillon Ward stopped 51 shots in defeat.