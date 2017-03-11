Canada's Kevin Koe advances to Brier semifinal with win in Page playoff 3-4 game
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's Kevin Koe defeated Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 6-2 in the Page playoff 3-4 game Saturday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Koe advances to the semifinal against Manitoba's Mike McEwen on Saturday night at Mile One Centre.
The semifinal winner will play Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue in the championship game Sunday night.
Koe scored a single in the eighth end and put the game out of reach with a deuce in the ninth.
The game was delayed for 66 minutes due to a power outage after the third end.
Jacobs will play for the bronze medal Sunday afternoon against the semifinal loser.
