Canada scores 3 tries in the 1st half to cruise past Scotland in rugby sevens

VANCOUVER — Canada scored three tries in the first half and never looked back in a complete performance to down Scotland 28-15 in both countries' opener at the Canada Sevens rugby tournament on Saturday.

Justin Douglas, Adam Zaruba and captain Harry Jones went over in the opening seven minutes for the hosts before substitute Isaac Kaay added a fourth try after halftime for Canada. Nathan Hirayama booted all four conversions.

Ranked 12th in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the Canadians are grouped into Pool D along with No. 7 Scotland, No. 4 New Zealand and No. 14 Russia.

Canada was set to take on Russia later Saturday before wrapping up group play against the powerful All Blacks Sevens in primetime at a raucous B.C. Place Stadium.

"Really happy," said Jones. "That first one with so many nerves and emotion going out there with the crowd going crazy, it's always tough.

"People think it puts us at an advantage, but sometimes you can crumble under that as well."

The 16-team tournament continues Sunday, with the top-8 sides competing for the Cup, while the rest will take part in the consolation round.

The Canadians were 5-1 in Vancouver last year, including a memorable victory over Australia, but a last-second loss to Wales in their first match pushed the hosts into the consolation bracket.

Any worry of a repeat was put to bed early against Scotland.

Douglas opened the scoring after a nice move out wide from Mike Fuailefau two minutes in for a 7-0 lead after Hirayama's conversion.

"Scoring that first try was big," said Jones. "Guys can kind of come down a little bit and be like: 'OK, this is just another rugby game.'"

The Scots eventually got the ball, but turned it over and Canada raced the other way, with Zaruba lumbering over the line to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Scotland got back in the match when Dougie Fife scored after a nice pass from Joe Nayacavou following a straight arm that sent Jones tumbling to the artificial turf.

But the Scots missed the conversion and Jones then made a nice fake off a ruck with not time left in the half to make it 21-5 after Hirayama's boot.

Scott Wight scored a try early in the second half for Scotland, which again missed the conversion.

Kaay then came on for Canadian star John Moonlight, who appeared to be limping as he headed to the locker-room, and scored a try a couple minutes later that put the game out of reach at 28-10.

Scotland got a late consolation try when Ally Miller went over with seconds left on the clock — points that could be crucial in a tiebreaker scenario.

After attracting some 60,000 spectators for last year's inaugural two-day event, organizers expect a crowd of 76,000 through the turnstiles this weekend for the fast-paced, seven-on-seven version of the rugby that sees games come one after the other.

Sevens tournaments are known for their festive atmosphere, and Vancouver is no different. Fans were milling about the neighbourhood around B.C. Place long before the first match kicked off at 9:30 a.m., with many showing up in co-ordinated costumes.

This year's garbs include cowboys riding inflated dinosaurs, squirrels, cows, carrots, bananas — with the accompanying gorilla — and characters from the Super Mario Bros. video games.

---