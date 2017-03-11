Canadian Laurie Blouin wins slopestyle gold at world championships

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin won gold in slopestyle on Saturday at the FIS freestyle ski and snowboard world championships.

The 20-year-old Blouin of Stoneham, Que., scored 78 points for her first world title.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Australia was second with 77.5 points while Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka took bronze with 77.4.