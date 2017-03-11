Canadian Laurie Blouin wins slopestyle gold at world championships
A
A
Share via Email
SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin won gold in slopestyle on Saturday at the FIS freestyle ski and snowboard world championships.
The 20-year-old Blouin of Stoneham, Que., scored 78 points for her first world title.
Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Australia was second with 77.5 points while Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka took bronze with 77.4.
Canadian Booke Voigt was seventh.
Most Popular
-
Two men in critical condition in Halifax hospital after early morning car crash
-
Senate must deal with senator who had sex with a teenager: Trudeau
-
Halifax police officer who pleaded guilty to domestic assault charged with breaching probation
-
Video: BBC interview hilariously derailed by wayward children