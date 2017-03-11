Carleton downs McGill 74-58 to advance to U Sports basketball final

HALIFAX — The Carleton Ravens advanced to the U Sports men's basketball final for a seventh straight time with a 74-58 win over the McGill Redmen on Saturday.

Connor Wood led Carleton with 20 points, Kaza Kajami-Keane added 16 and Eddie Ekiyor and Emmanuel Owootoah, off the bench, supplied 10 points each.

Jenning Leung had 13 points for McGill and Michael Peterkin added 11.

The Ravens led 18-13 after the first quarter and 43-26 at the half. McGill scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull within 13 points but the Redmen were held to just 11 points in the final quarter.