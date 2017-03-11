Cavs' Korver sidelined again with sore foot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver will miss his second straight game with a sore right foot, the latest injury issue for the NBA champions.

Korver will not play Saturday night against Orlando after sitting out Thursday's loss at Detroit. The foot has been bothering him for several weeks and worsened in Monday night's loss to Miami. Coach Tyronn Lue said Korver will likely undergo further tests and "they're going to re-evaluate in a few days."

Korver had finally adjusted to playing with the Cavs, who acquired him a January trade from Atlanta. He's averaging 11.1 points and shooting 49 per cent on 3-pointers.

The Cavs, who have lost three straight going into their game with the Magic, have been dealing with major injuries all season. They lost newly signed centre Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season after he broke his left leg just 58 seconds into his debut on Monday night. Also, Cleveland is still playing without All-Star forward Kevin Love, who is recovering from knee surgery but nearing a return.