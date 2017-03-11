Charles Hudon scores winner in overtime as IceCaps edge Crunch 3-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Charles Hudon had the winner 1:40 into overtime and added an assist as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Saturday night in American Hockey League action.
Jacob de la Rose, shorthanded, and Chris Terry also scored for the IceCaps (29-25-8), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Yann Danis made 31 saves in net.
Byron Froese and Tye McGinn, on the power play, supplied the offence for Syracuse (30-20-11). Mike McKenna turned away 28 shots.
St. John's was scoreless on four power plays and the Crunch were 1 for 5.
