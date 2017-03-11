Chicago Fire knocks off Real Salt Lake 2-0 for 1st win

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Nemanja Nikolic and Arturo Alvarez each scored in the opening 15 minutes and the Chicago Fire beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday for the Fire's first victory.

Chicago (1-0-1) and RSL (0-1-1) each opened the season with draws last weekend.

Nikolic started the scoring in the 11th minute. He was in an offside position but RSL's back pass found Nikolic's feet and he beat goalkeerper Nick Rimando on a one-on-one breakaway. Alvarez scored four minutes later. He dribbled in space on the right side, cut inside with three touches along the 18-yard box and rolled in a deflected shot off defender David Horst.