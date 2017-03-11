Devin Booker hits winning shot, Suns beat Mavericks 100-98

DALLAS — Devin Booker hit a 17-footer with 1.4 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 100-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Booker scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half. He scored the Suns' final eight points, twice making tying baskets. After the Mavericks' Wesley Matthews missed a 3-point attempt, Booker hit the winner.

The Mavericks failed to get off a shot before time expired.

Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points — 19 in the first half — and added 11 rebounds for Dallas. Harrison Barnes also scored 23 points for the Mavericks, making a career-high 13 free throws in 14 attempts.

The Suns have won four of six. They ended Dallas' four-game winning streak.

T.J. Warren scored 16 points for Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe had 12, and Alan Williams 10.

Devin Harris had 14 points for Dallas, and Yogi Ferrell added 13 for the Mavericks.

Dallas led 96-92 with 2:04 to play before Booker scored on two straight trips down the floor to tie it. After Harrison Barnes made two free throws, Booker scored again for a 98-98 tie.

The teams seesawed through the third quarter, which ended with Phoenix leading 72-69. Booker scored 11 points in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Suns: Alex Len did not play. ... Rookie Tyler Ulis has averaged 11 minutes per game this season, but that has increased to 23 over the last five games. "Tyler's playing well," coach Earl Watson said." At the same time, (Bledsoe) kind of has been limping with a knee injury recently, so we're going to make sure we keep track of that." Bledsoe leads Phoenix with 21 points and six assists per game.

Mavericks: Nerlens Noel missed both games of Dallas' weekend back-to-back because of a sore left knee. "We're hoping he can play Monday," coach Rick Carlisle said. ... Dallas stayed in the game by making 33 of a season-high 36 free throw attempts.

UP NEXT

Suns: Begin a three-game homestand on Sunday vs. Portland.