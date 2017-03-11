Fast start lifts Pistons to easy 112-92 win over Knicks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half, when the Detroit Pistons took control with a fast start on their way to a 112-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

The Pistons have had some issues with slow starts lately, but they raced out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter against New York. Harris finished the period with 11 points in what was an encouraging effort by Detroit, which was coming off an emotional win over Cleveland on Thursday night.

The Pistons are 12-6 since the start of February, and they've boosted their post-season hopes in the process.

New York trailed 66-53 at halftime and 89-81 after three quarters, and Detroit had little trouble closing out the game. Andre Drummond had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, and Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for the Knicks, who had six players in double figures but lost for the fourth time in five games.

PLAYOFF RACE

The Pistons pulled within a half-game of Indiana for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. They're also trying to hold off Milwaukee, Chicago and Miami, all of which entered the day within a game of Detroit.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York trailed 35-23 after one quarter, although Chasson Randle ended the period by making a shot from around midcourt. ... The Knicks shot 13 of 30 from 3-point range.

Pistons: Detroit outscored the Knicks 50-26 in the paint. ... Jackson was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, wrapping up a stretch in which they'll have played six of seven on the road.