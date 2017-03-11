Flames defenceman Stone did not travel with team due to upper-body injury

WINNIPEG — Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone didn't travel with the team to Winnipeg because of an upper body injury.

Stone, acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 20, sustained an apparent shoulder injury early in the third period of Thursday's 5-0 win over the Montreal Coyotes.

"Hopefully he'll be back sooner than later," Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters in Winnipeg prior to a game against the Jets.

The Flames won eight games in a row after Stone joined the team.