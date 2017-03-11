Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

Columbus 4 Buffalo 3

Minnesota 7 Florida 4

Detroit 4 Chicago 2

St. Louis 4 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

St. John's 3 Rochester 2

Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1

Springfield 3 Syracuse 2

Utica 2 Bridgeport 1

Albany 3 Binghamton 2 (SO)

Lehigh Valley 3 Hershey 2

WB-Scranton 8 Hartford 1

Milwaukee 5 Rockford 2

Iowa 5 Texas 1

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2 (OT) 

San Diego 2 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 105 Toronto 99

Charlotte 121 Orlando 81

Houston 115 Chicago 94

Milwaukee 99 Indiana 85

Minnesota 103 Golden State 102

Dallas 105 Brooklyn 96

Denver 119 Boston 99

Washington 130 Sacramento 122 (OT)

---

World Baseball Classic

Pool B at Tokyo

Japan 7 China 1

Pool C at Miami

United States 3 Colombia 2 (10 innings)

Pool D at Jalisco, Mexico

Puerto Rico 11 Venezuela 0 (7 innings)

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 6 Detroit 2

St. Louis 7 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 8 Miami 2

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5 Philadelphia 0

Houston 7 N.Y. Mets (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee (ss) 3

Cleveland 7 San Francisco 6

Seattle 11 Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 6 Milwaukee (ss) 3

San Diego 4 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 4 Baltimore 0

Colorado 5 Cincinnati 4

Oakland 11 Kansas City 7

L.A. Dodgers 12 Texas 2

---

