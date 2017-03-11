Glasgow club Rangers hires Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha

GLASGOW, Scotland — Fallen Scottish giant Rangers has turned to the Qatari league for a new manager, hiring Pedro Caixinha on a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach has been in Qatar since 2015 with Al Gharafa.

Caixinha, who was a goalkeeper for lower-league Portuguese clubs, has also coached Uniao de Leiria and Nacional in his homeland, and Santos Laguna in Mexico.

Third-placed Rangers is 33 points behind runaway leader Celtic in its first season back in the Scottish Premiership after a four-year absence. The 54-time champion was forced to start again in the fourth tier after a financial meltdown.