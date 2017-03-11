Hickey scores five goals as Rock beat Roughnecks on Doyle's retirement night

TORONTO — Brett Hickey scored five goals and Tom Schreiber added four more as the Toronto Rock beat the Calgary Roughnecks 16-10 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Stephan Leblanc had a hat trick and Kieran McArdle struck twice for the Rock (6-4). Sandy Chapman and Damon Edwards rounded out the attack and Nick Rose made 30 saves.

Toronto retired longtime captain Colin Doyle's No. 7 prior to the game. Doyle spent 16 of his 19 NLL seasons with the franchise including seven as captain. He retired at the end of the 2016 season and finished his career with six Champion's Cups — all with Toronto.

Curtis Dickson led the Roughnecks (4-7) with three goals while Wesley Berg and Jeff Shattler had two apiece. Greg Harnett, Tyler Digby and Dane Dobbie also chipped in. Christian Del Bianco took the loss after kicking out 8-of-14 shots in net. Frank Scigliano played 46:07 and stopped 34 shots.