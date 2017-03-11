Highlanders beat Blues 16-12 in Super Rugby

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A strong kicking game and superior set piece helped the Dunedin-based Highlanders to a 16-12 win over the Auckland-based Blues on Saturday in Super Rugby.

After losses to the Crusaders and Chiefs, the Highlanders faced a 0-3 start to the season if they weren't able to beat the Blues on their home ground at Eden Park.

The only try of the match came from a well-placed kick by Highlanders scrumhalf Aaron Smith which bounced awkwardly in the Blues backfield and eluded several players.

Marty Banks reclaimed the ball for the Highlanders and quick passing created a try for centre Malakai Fekitoa, converted from the sideline by Lima Sopoaga.

The Highlanders' backline was disrupted by injuries which accrued rapidly throughout the match, and they ended with forward replacements playing as backs.

The Blues, trailing by four points, attacked the line for most of the last five minutes and went close to scoring on several occasions but the defence bravely held, even when the Highlanders were reduced to 14 men. Finally, Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu dropped the ball and the match ended with his knock-on.

"It was an awesome effort," Highlanders captain Elliot Dixon said. "We knew we'd have to play for the full 80 minutes to come up here and get a win and I thought the boys did really well, especially with so many injuries."

The Highlanders led 13-6 just after halftime with Sopoaga kicking two penalties.