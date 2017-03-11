Huskies, Rams win consolation semis at U Sports women's basketball championship

VICTORIA — Megan Lindquist had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Saskatchewan Huskies over the Cape Breton Capers 65-51 on Friday night in a consolation semifinal at the Canadian university women's basketball championship.

The Huskies started off shooting 53.8 per cent from the field in the first quarter and never looked back. Sabine Dukate had a team-high 19 points while grabbing six rebounds and three assists for Saskatchewan.

Alison Keough finished with 12 points for Cape Breton.

The Huskies will face the Regina Rams in Saturday's consolation final after they beat the Victoria Vikes 78-64 in the other consolation semi.

Avery Pearce and Kyanna Giles each scored 14 points for Regina. Jenna Bugiardini had a game-high 25 points for the Vikes.