Jaguars sign unrestricted free agents Charles, Cole, Watford

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed three unrestricted free agents: defensive tackle Stefan Charles, linebacker Audie Cole and offensive lineman Earl Watford.
The 28-year-old Charles has appeared in 49 games in four years with Detroit and Buffalo. He played in 12 games last season for the Lions,
The 27-year-old Cole has appeared in 57 games in five years in Minnesota. Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft, Cole has 65 tackles and two passes
The 26-year-old Watford has appeared in 33 games, with 12 starts, for Arizona. Originally picked in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, Watford started 10 games last season.
