Klebl, Arendz win bronze at Para-nordic World Cup on 2018 Paralympic trails

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Chris Klebl climbed out of a hospital bed 10 weeks ago and onto the Para-Nordic podium Saturday in his first race in close to a year.

The Canmore, Alta., resident won a bronze medal in the men's 15-kilometre cross-country sit-ski race with a time of 49 minutes, 15.3 seconds at the Para-Nordic World Cup.

Klebl, a three-time Paralympian who won the 10-kilometre Paralympic race in Sochi, was in hospital for six weeks until the end of January while recovering from surgery related to a skin and bone infection.

"The last month has been an experiment, and today's plan was simply to see if the various gambles employed in getting back to World Cup form might work," said the 45-year-old Klebl, who grew up in Austria where he was paralyzed from the waist down after a snowboard accident in 1995.

"Racing well here this week was a major focus of my season, but my medical challenges derailed a variety of plans, so skiing well today feels like a giant bonus in a season that did not unfold as planned."

Korea's Eui Hyun Sin won the race with a time of 45:41.2. Andrew Soule of the United States took silver at 46:09.6.

Collin Cameron of Sudbury, Ont., placed sixth at 47:40.2. Quebec City's Sebastien Fortier was 12th (50:53.9), Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smokey Lake, Alta., was 13th (51:33.9), and Ethan Hess, a teenager from Pemberton, B.C., was 20th (54:15.1).

Canada's Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., claimed his second-straight podium in as many days after winning the bronze medal in the men's standing 20-kilometre cross-country ski skate race with time of 1:00:02.5.

"It was a tough day on the course, but the wax technicians provided some amazing skis that helped a lot," said Arendz, a biathlon specialist who won the silver in Friday's sprint race. "It was soft and deep slush, but I felt I kept a very strong, solid pace throughout the race. It was tough to finish so close to second, but I have to be pleased with the effort I put in today. It was a great result for me."

Benjamin Daviet, of France, won his second-straight race with a time of 56:35.8. Ihor Reptyukh, of the Ukraine, was second at 59:58.9.