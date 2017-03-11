MLS Capsules

HARRISON, N.J. — Luis Robles had a shutout in his MLS record-setting 143rd consecutive start and an own goal was the only score in the New York Red Bulls' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Rapids (1-1) allowed the fewest goals last season — 32— and blanked the New England Revolution last week. But a cross deflected off Colorado's Eric Miller past goalkeeper Tim Howard shortly before the end of the first half for the own goal.

Howard, who made seven saves, returned to action for the first time since the U.S. goaltender had surgery after a groin injury suffered in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico on Nov. 11.

Robles, who made one save, had been tied for the most consecutive starts with midfielder Chris Klein, whose streak ran from 2005-09. Robles' streak started on Sept. 29, 2012.

The Red Bulls (2-0) are unbeaten in 18 straight MLS matches (11-7-0), one shy of the league record set by Columbus (2004-05).

TORONTO FC 2, UNION 2, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Sapong tied it for Philadelphia two minutes after Toronto took the lead.

Sapong took a perfect feed from Fabian Herbers that left him one-on-one with goalkeeper Clint Irwin. Sapong tapped the ball around the closing Irwin and left-footed it into the empty net.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the 71st minute. Michael Bradley lofted a long free kick into the box, Justin Morrow chested it near the corner of the 6-yard box and finished from a difficult angle.

Philadelphia's Jay Simpson's and Toronto's Jozy Altidore scored in the first half.

FIRE 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic and Arturo Alvarez scored in the opening 15 minutes and Chicago beat Real Salt Lake for its first victory of the season.