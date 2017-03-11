NHL Capsules

BOSTON — Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenceman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

David Pastrnak had a power-play goal, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which improved to 10-3 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who replaced fired Claude Julien on Feb.7.

Jordan Weal had the Flyers' goal, and Steve Mason stopped 25 shots. Philadelphia may be sliding out of a chance at a playoff berth with its ninth loss in 14 games (5-8-1).

Stafford had the puck along the right boards, spun around and just shot a seemingly harmless attempt at the net. Manning skated in front and it slipped past Mason after hitting his stick. The defenceman put his hand to his helmet in disbelief.

PREDATORS 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Johansen and James Neal scored goals to help Nashville snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over San Jose.

After starting their California swing with a shootout loss in Anaheim and an overtime defeat in Los Angeles, the Predators head home on a high note by beating the defending Western Conference champions. Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the win.

Paul Martin scored the lone goal for the first-place Sharks, who lost for just the second time in seven games.