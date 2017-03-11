NHL Capsules
BOSTON — Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia
David Pastrnak had a power-play goal, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which improved to 10-3 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who replaced fired Claude Julien on Feb.7.
Jordan Weal had the Flyers' goal, and Steve Mason stopped 25 shots. Philadelphia may be sliding out of a chance at a playoff berth with its ninth loss in 14 games (5-8-1).
Stafford had the puck along the right boards, spun around and just shot a seemingly harmless attempt at the net. Manning skated in front and it slipped past Mason after hitting his stick. The
PREDATORS 3, SHARKS 1
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Johansen and James Neal scored goals to help Nashville snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over San Jose.
After starting their California swing with a shootout loss in Anaheim and an overtime defeat in Los Angeles, the Predators head home on a high note by beating the defending Western Conference champions. Backup goalie Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the win.
Paul Martin scored the lone goal for the first-place Sharks, who lost for just the second time in seven games.
San Jose still has a seven-point lead over Anaheim in the Pacific Division with a game in hand. Martin Jones made 22 saves.
