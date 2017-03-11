OHL Roundup: Matt Luff has hat trick, two assists to lead Bulldogs past Petes

HAMILTON — Matt Luff had a hat trick and two assists as the Hamilton Bulldogs downed the Peterborough Petes 7-3 on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Niki Petti added a goal and two helpers for the Bulldogs (31-25-8) with Michael Cramarossa, Will Bitten and Marian Studenic rounding out the attack. Kaden Fulcher stopped 22 shots for the win in net.

Steven Lorentz, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Josh Coyle scored for Peterborough (40-19-5), which had its five-game winning streak ended. Dylan Wells kicked out 14-of-18 shots in 29:39 before giving way to Scott Smith, who made 20 saves.

Hamilton was 2 for 5 on the power play and the Petes were scoreless on two attempts.

---

RANGERS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Nick McHugh scored the winner in overtime as Kitchener snapped a three-game skid by edging the Firebirds.

Connor Bunnaman had a hat trick with three power-play goals in regulation for the Rangers (35-26-4).

Nicholas Caamano struck twice and Alex Peters had the other for Flint (32-25-7). Ryan Littlejohn received a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the first period.

---

GENERALS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Medric Mercier had two goals and an assist to lift Oshawa over the Frontenacs.

Mason Kohn scored the winner for the Generals (37-22-5).

Ted Nichol, on the power play, and Brett Neumann found the back of the net for Kingston (30-25-9).

---

COLTS 6 BATTALION 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Christian Propp made 33 saves and Ben Hawerchuk had two goals and two assists as the Colts blanked North Bay to snap a four-game skid.

Kirill Nizhnikov also struck twice and Lucas Chiodo scored a goal and two assists for Barrie (17-41-7). Giordano Finoro had the other and Anthony Stefano tacked on three helpers.

Brent Moran stopped 11-of-15 shots in 24:52 before giving way to Julian Sime, who made 15 saves for the Battalion (23-35-6).

---

ATTACK 4 SPIRIT 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki struck twice as Owen Sound snapped the Spirit's four-game winning streak.

Markus Phillips and Petrus Palmu also scored for the Attack (44-15-4), who improved their point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Hayden Hodgson and Damien Giroux had goals for Saginaw (26-30-9).