Panionios beats Larissa 1-0 to close in on Greek lead

ATHENS, Greece — Second-placed Panionios beat visiting Larissa 1-0 in the Greek league to close within three points of front-runner Olympiakos on Saturday.

Striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored in the first half with a close-range shot after an exchange with Masoud Shojaei that split Larissa's defence .

Olympiakos, which has lost its last three games, can widen its lead if it beats, or draws against, visiting Atromitos on Sunday.

Larissa is in 12th place.