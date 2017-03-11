Pat Cummins to replace Starc for remaining 2 India tests

MELBOURNE, Australia — Fast bowler Pat Cummins will make his return to test cricket for the first time in more than five years after being named as Mitchell Starc's replacement in the Australian side for the final two tests in India.

Cricket Australia said Saturday the 23-year-old Cummins would replace Starc, who was forced to return home having been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Cummins was named player of the match in his test debut against South Africa at the Wanderers in November 2011, claiming match figures of 7-117.

But he has not played a test since due to stress fractures in his back.