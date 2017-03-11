Paul powers Clippers to 112-100 victory over 76ers
LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul scored 30 points and DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-100 on Saturday.
Los Angeles won for the fourth time in five games. Paul also had seven assists, and Blake Griffin added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers trailed 79-75 after three quarters but opened the final period with a 10-0 run to retake the lead. Los Angeles has beaten Philadelphia in 10 of their last 11 meetings.
Richaun Holmes led Philadelphia with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dario Saric added 16 points, and Jahlil Okafor had 14.
The Sixers have lost four in a row and seven of eight overall. They haven't beaten the Clippers in Los Angeles since March 2011.
Both teams had 41 rebounds, and Los Angeles improved to 31-8 this season when it equals or outrebounds its opponent.
The Sixers, who shot 47.6
With the win and Utah's loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, Los Angeles trails the Jazz by one game for the fourth playoff spot. The teams play Monday night at Utah.
TIP-INS
76ers: In 13 games dating to Feb. 8, Saric is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shooting 48.6
CLIPPERS: After starting the season 14-2, the Clippers are 26-24. They are just 5-5 since the All-Star break.
UP NEXT
76ers: Visit the Lakers on Sunday night at Staples Center.
Clippers: Visits Utah on Monday night.
