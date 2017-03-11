QMJHL Roundup: Gabriel Fortier strikes twice as Drakkar double up Oceanic

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Gabriel Fortier struck twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar doubled up the Rimouski Oceanic 4-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Simon Chevrier scored the winner and Xavier Bouchard had a power-play goal for the Drakkar (25-31-10). Justin Blanchette made 25 saves.

Tyler Boland and Emanuel Aucoin replied for Rimouski (26-35-5), which got 29 stops from Charles-Olivier Levesque.

Baie-Comeau converted once on four power plays while the Oceanic were 0 for 2.

---

PHOENIX 3 VOLTIGEURS 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Evan Fitzpatrick stopped all 33 shots he faced as the Phoenix shut out Drummondville.

Hugo Roy, on the power play, Luke Green, shorthanded, and Julien Pelletier supplied the offence for Sherbrooke (26-35-4). Kevin Gilbert received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind midway through the first period.

Olivier Rodrigue turned away 30-of-33 shots for the Voltigeurs (26-33-6). Ryan Verbeek was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking in the third period.

---

ISLANDERS 6 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Guillaume Brisebois had two goals and an assist as Charlottetown got past the Titan.

Nicolas Meloche, Keith Getson, Daniel Sprong and Adam Marsh rounded out the attack for the Islanders (45-17-3).

Luc Deschenes, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Antoine Morand, on the power play, found the back of the net for Acadie-Bathurst (37-22-6). Dawson Theeded received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking midway through the third period.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 3 WILDCATS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Sacha Roy scored the winner in the third period as the Screaming Eagles topped Moncton.

Massimo Carozza and Giovanni Fiore, on the power play, also chipped in for Cape Breton (36-25-4).

Julien Tessier and Anthony Wojcik, on the power play, had goals for the Wildcats (14-48-3), who fell for the sixth straight time.

---

SEA DOGS 5 MOOSEHEADS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot had the first of four second-period goals for the Sea Dogs as they defeated Halifax.

Samuel Dove-McFalls, Spencer Smallman and Joe Veleno also scored in the second for Saint John (46-13-6). Cole Reginato had the other as the Sea Dogs extended their point streak to 13 games (11-0-2).

Otto Somppi struck twice and Raphael Lavoie rounded out the attack for the Mooseheads (26-34-5), who have lost seven straight.